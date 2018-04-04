 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya: Mishal Raheja To Enter The Show; Love Triangle Between Shabbir, Sriti & Mishal!

Related Articles
There has been a buzz that Zee TV's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya might take eight years leap, which may lead to exit of the existing actors. There were reports that the lead actors of the show, Leena Jumani (Tanu) and Vin Rana (Purab) are serving their notice period.
Also, Ruchi Savarn (seen as Purab's wife, Disha), who entered the show recently, is still contemplating on her decision. There are also reports that the actress has also put down her papers. Now it is said that the makers are all set to introduce love triangle between Sriti, Shabbir and the new entry, Mishal Raheja.
Mishal Enters Kumkum Bhagya As Punjabi Rockstar
Yes, Mishal Raheja, who was seen on Colors show, Ishq Ka Rang Safed (opposite Eisha Singh), is all set to enter the show. He will be seen playing Punjabi rockstar, who lives in London.
The Actor Talks About His Role
Talking about his role, Mishal told Bollywoodlife, "It is very exciting, because this role is something that you don't get to see on TV. I usually opt for such roles; something unusual, something rare."
Mishal Plays A Successful Singer, Musician From London
"So it gets a chance to stand out compared to the other characters. So this role is of a Punjabi boy, who has been in London for many years and he is a successful musician, singer - a Punjabi rockstar of course."
Love Triangle Between Shabbir, Sriti & Mishal!
He adds, "And my entry is with the heroine of the show, which is probably going to play a clash between the current hero-heroine forming a love triangle."
Is Mishal Playing A Positive Role?
When asked whether his role is negative, he told the entertainment portal, "It is a positive character. Par aage jaake pata nahi (don't know about the future). Yeh Zee TV aur Ekta Ma'am ke haathon mein hai (it depends on Zee TV and Ekta Ma'am)."
Mishal Doesn’t Mind If His Role Turn Negative
The actor doesn't mind if his character turns negative in future on the show. The actor added, "But even if it turns negative, then I think it will be awesome because if negative characters work, then they are superb."
The Actor Is Happy To Join Second Leading Show On TRP Chart
He is excited to join, Kumkum Bhagya, which is the second leading show on TRP chart. He added, "Every time we start a show, there is a tension whether it will work or not. So there is no tension this time because it is already a hit. I think it's a boon for me."
Isn’t It Risky To Join The Show Mid-way?
When asked whether he feels it risky to join the show in the mid-way, he added, "Ye to risk sab ko lena parta hai (Everyone has to take this risk). And I am going to take it."
It’s Mishal’s First Show On Zee TV!
The actor will be collaborating with Zee TV for the first time. He feels that the channel has a lot of unique youth based and leading shows, which is awesome and in today's day and age, this is what exactly an artist needs.
Finally, we will get to see something new on the show! Are you excited about Mishal's entry? Hit the comment box to share your views.
