 »   »   » Welcome 2018! Here’s How Jennifer Winget, DiVek, Anita-Rohit, Devoleena & Others Wished Their Fans…

Television celebrities bid goodbye to 2017 and welcome 2018 with new hopes. While many actors are enjoying holidays with their families and friends, a few of them welcomed the New Year, with their family members.

Meanwhile, the actors took to social media to wish their fans, a Happy New Year. Have a look...

Divyanka Tripathi "Just how we imagined it! A beautiful, peaceful yet exciting bringing in of 2018 right from our balcony. Happy new year to you all too!❤️ ❤️ ❤️." Vivek Dahiya "18 is a great no. Wishing you the best you've ever had in the coming year. Keep the love and positivity intact and this is OUR year! Much love from Divek 😁✌🏼." Nia Sharma "My mom has laughed hard on this stupidity of mine.. hope u do too??? wishing you an awesome ‘2018'.....#newyearseve @dealjeans trenchcoat❣️? loved it..#red." Devoleena Devoleena Bhattacharjee wished her fans, "HAppy New year....have a Rocking 2018 everyone....spread Smile & Happiness????." Kanchi Kaul Kanchi shared an adorable picture of hers and Shabbir Ahluwalia's and wrote, "A year full of precious moments !! #nothingmoreneeded #2017 u hv been amazing !!! And the last day of the year with u in this heavenly place ....cudnt ask for more !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @shabirahluwalia #somewhereinthemountains." Anita Hassanandani Anita shared an adorable picture of hers and Rohit's and wrote, "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering.. ‘it will be happier'...." HAPPY 2018 from US ?." Jennifer Winget Jennifer wrote, "Stepping into 2018 be like .... happy New Year everyone! Cheers to a do-over, another chance just twice as good! ?." Shakti Arora "Believe in yourself and you can be unstoppable wish you all a very happy new year #Happy2018 let's start the Unstopable journey of success, happiness and love #StayBlessed." Ankita Bhargava Ankita shared an adorable picture of hers and Karan's and wrote, "A very very Happy 2018 to all u guys!!!!? May all our dreams come true this year!!! #behappy #staypositive." Manveer Gujjar "Thank you #2017 for #biggboss10 #kkk8 and soooooo much of love & respect! I m lucky to have my #instagram #twitter and #facebook family ... good bye 2017 u were great... I welcome u #2018 with positive energy and enthusiasm ... All the best and love u alllll.... ❤️?" Jasmin Bhasin "They say a person needs just 3 things to be truly happy in this world - someone to love, something to do & something to hope for... Stepping into 2018 with all 3 and hoping for life to continue shining this coming year as well.. Hope you all have an equally fabulous year ahead ?❤️ #happy2018 #goodbye2017 #newyear #newbeginnings #loveandpositivity."

