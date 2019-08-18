Divyanka Tripathi & Ekta Kapoor Put Rumours To Rest; Are Ekta & Mona Singh No Longer Friends?
Ekta Kapoor is close to many television stars. A few among them are Divyanka Tripathi and Mona Singh. It has to be recalled that a couple of months ago, there were reports that all is not well between Divyanka and Ekta. It was said that Divyanka was giving hard time to the production team of ALT Balaji web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, because of which things were not at the best between them. Divyanka had also missed Ekta's birthday bash. But Divyanka had refuted the rumours. Now, both of them have put the rumours to rest at the recent party.
Recently, Divyanka's web series CLACM was launched. As per Spotboye's report, Ekta and Divyanka came together on stage and this gesture surprised everyone. Apparently, both of them hugged each other while Ekta was leaving from the venue post her interviews.
Everything Fine Between Ekta & Divyanka Tripathi?
When media asked Ekta if everything was fine between her and Divyanka, she said, "Aisi hazar chize main din bhar sunti hoon and every time I am here, I am having a problem with someone. I feel like you should not listen to everybody. You all saw us on stage. Did you find anything wrong in that?"
All Is Not Well Between Ekta & Mona Singh
As per the latest buzz, all is not well between Ekta and Mona Singh! A source close to both of them told the entertainment portal that these days, the two are not talking to each other.
Mona Didn’t Attend MOM Launch Party
It has to be recalled that along with CLACM, MOM - Mission Over Mars was also launched. MOM features Ekta's close friends - Mona Singh and Sakshi Tanwar. While Sakshi was present at the launch, Mona didn't attend it.
Mona & Ekta Unfollow Each Other On Instagram!
As per the report, the media was informed that Mona was not able to attend the launch as she was unwell. It is being said that Mona purposely didn't attend the launch as she and Ekta had an argument recently after which they are not on talking terms. It is also being said that both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
It has to be recalled that just a few days ago, Ekta had shared a video in which Mona was seen having a fun time with Ekta's son Ravie. We wonder what might have happened between them!
