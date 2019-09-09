Is Jasmin Bhasin Replacing Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

Hina To Be Replaced In Kasautii!

BollywoodLife report suggests that Hina won't be returning to the show and will be replaced by another actress. The search for the new Komolika is on. It is also being said that many popular actresses like Sanaya Irani, Disha Parmar, Ragini Khanna, Madhurima Tuli, Ansha Sayyed, Riddhi Dogra and Ragini Khanna were suggested to Ekta Kapoor.

Jasmine Is In Final Talks To Replace Hina As Komolika

The report further said, "However, she (Ekta) denied them all and according to the report television actress Jasmin Bhasin is in the final talks to replace Hina Khan as Komolika. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now."

Jasmine Refutes Report

Jasmin, who was last seen in Dil To Happy Hai Ji, is currently in Rajasthan for a catalogue shoot. When the actress was asked regarding the reports of her replacing Hina, she refuted it and clarified that she has not received any calls from Balaji Telefilms!

The Actress Says She Hasn’t Received A Call From Balaji!

She told Spotboye, "I seriously don't know from where this news is being surfaced. I haven't even got a call from Balaji for this. I am shooting for a catalogue in humidity of Rajasthan and exhausted. I don't even have any clue that such news is being made. I also came to know after receiving calls."