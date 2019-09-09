Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 At 5th Spot; Shakti Enters TRP Chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top spot with 3.5 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the seventh spot with 2.5 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth spot with 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is at the second spot with 3.0 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump. The show is at the third spot and has garnered 2.8 ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer have occupied the fourth, fifth and eighth places with 2.6, 2.7 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Choti Sardarni & Shakti

While Choti Sardarni has occupied the ninth spot with 2.3 ratings, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has re-entered the top 10 slot after a long time. The show has occupied the 10th spot with 2.2 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garnered 1.5, 1.6, 0.9, 1.0, 1.7, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 1.2, 1.4 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.