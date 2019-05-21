Jasmin Bhasin Recalls She Vomited Blood & Was In Coma When She Met With An Accident!

Jasmin Shoots For An Accident Scene In Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Jasmin spoke about the show, "The scene had a car coming towards Rocky (Ansh Bagri) and I had to push him away in order to save him. As per the script, my character Happy gets hit by a car and starts bleeding heavily."

The Actress Reveals Her Phobia Of Driving

She further added, "Initially, I was scared to perform the scarce obviously but at the end it was done with great technical skills by the team. I am so afraid of cars that I don't even drive. I have a phobia of driving."

Jasmin Reveals Being In Coma For Two Days

The actress revealed, "The phobia actually has a reason that goes back to my childhood days. When I was a kid, once I started riding a cycle and I met with an accident. I vomited blood and was also in coma for two days."

She Says…

"I could not remember anything and my family was very worried and even panicked. I guess since then the phobia of driving developed and I could not take up driving."