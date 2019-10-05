    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nia Sharma Declines Naagin 4 Offer; Aalisha Panwar Approached For The Show?

      By
      |

      The viewers are eagerly waiting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4. Recently, the makers released the first promo, in which two naagins were seen taking the responsibility of saving the 'nagmani' from the evil forces and worshipping Lord Shiva. The makers didn't reveal the faces of the actresses who will play naagins. While a few fans guessed one of the naagins to be Krystle D'Souza, it was said that Puja Banerjee is being considered for the show. As per the latest report, Aalisha Panwar has been approached for the show.

      As per a report in Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma has declined the offer and the makers have approached Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Aalisha Panwar.

      Nia Sharma Declines Naagin 4 Offer; Aalisha Panwar Approached For The Show?

      The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Nia, who had been approached for Naagin 3 as well, has politely declined the offer. The makers have now approached Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Aalisha Panwar and Puja Bose for the role. The makers are planning to go on air with the show in early November. Talks are on for the male lead as well. Vivek Dahiya was reportedly approached for the show."

      When the portal contacted Puja to know about the same, she denied being approached; while Aalisha chose not to respond.

      Meanwhile, many fans are requesting/demanding the makers to get Mouni Roy back on the show, which is not possible as the actress is busy with her Bollywood projects. A few fans even want Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Rajat Tokas back on the show. Surprisingly a few viewers asked the makers to come up with a fresh cast.

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

      Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Cast To Grace Salman's Show!

      More NAAGIN News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue