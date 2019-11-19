The Kapil Sharma Show Team Celebrates As Show Bags 6 ITA Awards; Bharti & Kapil Go Missing!

The Kapil Sharma Show Team

Krushna shared a picture with his team and captioned it, "Celebration of our awards of t k s s 🎉with the whole team of t k s s thx Banijay and Salman khan productions for every thing Deepak sir Rishi sir and Nadeem Bhai u guys r the best hv ever worked with 💕love u all @banijayasia @tkss."

Kiku Shardha With Awards

Kiku shared a picture snapped with the awards and wrote, "Congrats TEAM #thekapilsharmashow , 6 categories, 8 awards,,,,,bas issi tarah hastey rahiye muskuraate rahiye aur dekhtey rahiye ........."

Kiku Writes…

He also shared another picture and captioned it, "As an actor I try and execute the Superlative Writing to the best of my ability. Thanks @bharat_shutterlust @vanky1 @anukalpgoswami and all the other brilliant talents who have ever written for me. Thanks again 🤗."

Kapil Sharma’s Adorable Wish For His Wife Ginni

For those who are wondering where Kapil Sharma was during the celebration, we assume that he was busy with his wife Ginni Chatrath, as it was her birthday. Sharing an adorable picture, the comedian wished his wife and wrote, "Happy bday my best friend @ginnichatrath 🎂n now soon to be my baby's mother 😍 lots of love n blessings 🤗thank u so much for everything ❤️😇 #happybirthday #love #celebrations #cake 🎁🍦🎈🎂🎈🧿."

Kapil & Bharti Celebrate Ginni Chatrath’s Birthday

Kapil also shared a few videos in which he, Ginni, Bharti Singh and Mika Singh were apparently on the way for dinner to bring in Ginni's birthday. In another video, Ginni was seen cutting a cake and the group cheered and wished her.

