Aly Goni Is Not Participating In Bigg Boss 14 Because Of Boney Kapoor Produced Web Series Zidd

Recently, it was reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Aly Goni was apparently finalised for participating in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 this year. However, he has turned down the offer and has chosen a web project over the controversial reality show. The exciting new series will be his digital debut.

The project in question is Boney Kapoor's Zidd which also stars Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in it. A source close to the development told SpotBoyE, "Aly will resume shooting for the series Zidd from next month. The actor is quite excited for it as he will be making his digital debut with this."

A few days back, the portal had shared another quote by a source who had said, "Aly was not only approached to be part of the show but a heavy amount was offered to him to be in the game. But he is not entering the show as he is doing a web film under a big banner and currently wants to focus on it completely.”

Zidd is said to revolve around a couple whose never-give-up attitude and is being directed by Visal Mangalorkar. It will also consist of some high-octane action sequences and army missions and is inspired by true events.

