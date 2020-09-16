Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Reportedly Shoots A Special Promo Regarding The Contestant’s Quarantine

The buzz and excitement around Colors’ Bigg Boss 14 is amplifying multi-folds with each passing day. And now, its been reported that host Salman Khan has shot for another promo for Bigg Boss 14 at JW Marriott promo in Mumbai. According to biggbosskhabri's social media handle, the promo in question is related to the participant’s quarantine period.

For the unversed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all contestants will reportedly be quarantined for two-week at the Mumbai hotel, before they get locked in the infamous glasshouse this year. Sources also suggest that at the end of the quarantine tenure, they will again undergo COVID-19 tests before they can step into the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be shooting for the opening episode on October 1 at Film City and the highly anticipated show will be back on the small screens with its premiere episode on October 3.

Colors TV shared the news on its social media handles by writing, “2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect.”

It must be noted that ever since it was announced that the controversial show will be returning with a new season, the probable list of housemates who are all set to be locked in the BB house have been doing the rounds of the media and on the internet, and fans have been keeping track of each and every update about the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Neha Sharma NOT Doing The Show; Shehnaaz Gill Denies Being Invited!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: YouTubers CarryMinati And Kanchana 3's Nikki Tamboli To Enter The House?