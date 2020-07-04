Arjun Bijlani & Dalljiet Kaur React To Insane Power Bills; Arjun Jokes ‘My Friends Call Me Bijli’

During this lockdown period, many people have been complaining of abnormally high electricity bills. Not just common man, even celebrities are not spared. Recently, actress Taapsee Pannu was shocked to find out that she got an electricity bill of Rs 36,000, which is 10 times the usual amount! Now, television actors Arjun Bijlani and Dalljiet Kaur have reacted to their insane power bills.

Arjun Bijlani had a funny take on his high electricity bill. The Naagin actor tweeted, "My last name is Bijlani. And friends call me bijli . Aur mere bijli ka bill aaya haiiiiiiiiiiii 48970 .. 😂😂😂. Shukriya @Adani_Elec_Mum . I guess bharna toh padega."

Dalljiet Kaur was also surprised with her electricity bill and wrote, "Suprised with my electricity bill of 40,000/- @TataPower ! Joining the bandwagon of customers suprised with electricity bill. Please help with my lack of understanding @TataCompanies @TataCompanies #tatapower #electricitybill #ElectricityBill2020 #electricitybillJune #complaint."

Not just these three celebrities, many other Mumbaikars are facing the same issue with their electricity bills of June. Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Dino Morea, Richa Chadha, Vir Das are a few other actors who had complained about receiving inflated bills in June on social media. Many utilities like Adani Electricity, Mahadiscom, Tata Power were criticised for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period.

