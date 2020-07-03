Taapsee Pannu After An Hour-Long Meeting Figured Out The Rs 36,000 Power Bill Was Accurate

Taapsee Pannu's Tweet

In a thread, Taapsee added that the company could have applied a better method. "This made us all flip coz the ‘approximation' was done basis winter months n not March- May of 2019(which would've been a better approximation) it's the sudden jerk in the amount in the bill that none of us were prepared for which has hit us really hard. Glad @Adani_Elec_Mum had the patience to clarify every detail and hoping in the future we all will be better prepared and given a better ‘approximate' jerk to deal with the reality later."

Taapsee Revealed The Bill Was Accurate

When asked if the bill amounted to the same or if it was reduced, Taapsee replied on Twitter, "No. Result is, it's a cumulative of 3 months n not just 1 month. N if u reach out to them then send an entire break up of how they have come to this amount."

MERC Backed Power Companies For Raising Bills Based On Average Consumption

Several Bollywood starts like Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea and others had called out Adani Electricity for sending inflated bills in June. Adani Electricity, within hours, released a statement explaining that the bills contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable for the months of March, April and May.

Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST were also called out by Mumbaikars for sending hefty electricity bills. However, MERC (Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission) revealed that companies were allowed to raise bills based on average consumption during the lockdown period.