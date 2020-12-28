Best TV Actors 2020: From Harshad Chopda To Shaheer Sheikh, TV Stars Who Topped This Year's List!

Harshad Chopda

Although Harshad's show Bepannaah ended in 2018, just like last year, the actor has managed to stay in the news this year as well. Apart from appearing and grabbing an award at an award ceremony, Harshad managed to grab audience's attention by updating his pictures on his social media. Also, he was seen in a music video 'Juda Kar Diya' along with Erica Fernandes, which trended on YouTube and has grabbed 11M views.

Parth Samthaan

Initially, when people heard that Parth Samthaan would be playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, people had few reservations. But the actor managed to impress the viewers with his performance. The actor will also make his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series Mai Hero Bol Raha Hu.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Abir, in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, impressed the audience. He was also seen in music videos- 'Ae Mera Dil' alongside Tejasswi Prakash and 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri' alongside Rashami Desai. His wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor too grabbed headlines.

Mohsin Khan

The handsome hunk of television Mohsin Khan has been entertaining his fans since years. He plays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his chemistry with his co-star Shivangi Joshi is loved by fans. The duo has also done a music video- 'Baarish' which has garnered 45M views.

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra is seen in never-seen-before avatar in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5. The actor plays the role of Veer. His role has many shades and fans are loving him in the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya, is loved by viewers. The actor was seen in never-seen-before role, Cheel in Naagin 5. It was a guest appearance but fans loved him in the negative role as well.

Sidharth Shukla

Last but not the least, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been in the news this entire year. Post Bigg Boss, he was seen in a few music videos, one with Neha Sharma (Dil Ko Karar Aaya), two with his Bigg Boss inmate Shehnaaz Gill (Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona)- all of which grabbed record number of views.