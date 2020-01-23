Bigg Boss 13: Has Asim Riaz Bagged Bollywood Film Opposite Sunny Leone?

The Kashmiri model, Asim Riaz has been grabbing headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He has won viewers' heart with his clever and clean game in the Bigg Boss house! Not just fans, even celebrities have been supporting him. Asim, who is also known as a dark horse in the house, is being considered to be the top contestant in the finale. As per the latest report, Asim, who is popular among the viewers, has been considered for Bollywood film opposite Sunny Leone!

According to the news The News Crunch report, "Asim Riaz can sign a Bollywood film while staying in Bigg Boss house. Reportedly, director Mahesh Bhatt will finalize Asim Riaz for his upcoming film." It is also being said that he will be paired opposite Sunny Leone! However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if the reports are true, then it is no less than a bonus for Asim's fans.

It has to be recalled that it was Mahesh Bhatt, who had launched Sunny Leone in Bollywood through film, Jism 2. The producer had entered the Bigg Boss house to offer Sunny Leone a film.

Coming back to the show, Sidharth and Asim got into an ugly fight. Sidharth was seen calling Asim and his brother, a mistake made by their father. This didn't go well with many users, who slammed makers for supporting Sidharth and even asked Salman Khan/makers to strict action against Sid for his dirty remark. Not just fans, even celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Meera Chopra supported Asim.

Currently, nomination task is going on in the house. As per the latest report, except Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill, all other contestants - Asim, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya and Shefali Jariwala have been nominated for this week's eviction.

