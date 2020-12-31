Bigg Boss 14 December 30 Highlights: Rakhi Is Possessed Again; Leaves Rahul And Aly Furious With Her Actions

The Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed intense drama on the episode of December 30, 2020. Rakhi Sawant is back to form and created quite a stir in the Bigg Boss 14 house by getting possessed by Julie once again. However, things took a different turn after Rakhi ripped off Rahul Mahajan's dhoti, which left Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni furious.

The episode began with Jasmin Bhasin being upset over her ugly fight with Rakhi Sawant. Jasmin still feels that Rakhi was overreacting and she was injured by herself. Meanwhile, Rahul asked his fellow contestants their opinion on Vikas Gupta's captaincy. Almost all housemates opined that Vikas is a lazy captain and voted against him.

Vikas Gupta, on the other hand, looked deeply upset while Arshi Khan was seen initiating a conversation. The duo had a heart-to-heart talk where Vikas revealed some bitter experiences he faced from his family, especially his brother. Later, Eijaz Khan resolved his issues with Vikas and assured him that he can rely on him. Arshi, on the other hand, promised to not bother Vikas again.

Later, Jasmin is seen stating that Vikas has been faking on the show, and Rubina Dilaik agrees with her opinion. Later, Bigg Boss announced that Rakhi's nose is not broken, and completely fine, as her X-rays suggest the same. She was also provided with an option to step out of the house for a detailed check-up, but Rakhi declined the offer.