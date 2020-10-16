Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Sidharth & Jasmin Get Candid And Share Hilarious Stories From Their Childhood

The contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 house got nostalgic as, during a fun conversation, they opened up about the funny and creative ways in which their parents punished them in their childhood. Lounging around together, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Jasmine Bhasin and other contestants had a laugh as they revealed personal stories about their parent’s clever use of guilt to teach their kids a lesson. Witness the adorable bonding moment between housemates on Bigg Boss Exclusive Scoop only on Voot Select.

Gauahar Khan revealed the sweet way her mother confronted her, sharing, “Ekdum pyaar se, sote waqt jab hum dua karte the, pyaar se bolte the, Gau, aaj aapne jhoot bolo na? Itna guilt hota hai na uss waqt, ke aap bol hi nahi sakte ke, nahi, maine nahi kiye. Haan ami, jhoot bola bol dete the. Aami bolti thi aisa nahi karte beta”.

Adding to the sentimental atmosphere, Sidharth Shukla also shared a cute anecdote with his mother, stating “When I was even younger, my mom would say, school mein tere jhagada hua than na? mummy ko kaise pata, mummy toh school mein thi nahi! Teacher ne bola? Teacher kaise bolegi? Sachi bolo unhone kaha. Haan hua tha. Sab theek hona ke baad maine poocha, Mummy aapko kaise pata chala? Bhagwan mummy ko sab bata hai! Maine socha yeh kya mummy aur bhagwan ka chal raha hai yaar? Meri koi life nahi hai kya?”

The contestants surely take us back to their childhood days as we reminisce the blissful moments spent with our parents.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Is THIS The Reason For Sara Gurpal's Elimination? Punjab Film Industry Supports Her