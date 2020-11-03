Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Gets Slammed And Trolled For Hiding Nomination Mask In Her Crotch

Nikki Tamboli has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Just this past weekend, she was praised by special guest and previous season’s finalist, Shehnaaz Gill as well. However, in the latest promo of tonight’s episode, Nikki is seen doing something really perverse that’s turned off the housemates as well as the audiences.

In this week’s nomination task, two contestants will be participating at a time to save themselves. Nikki and Rahul Vaidya are pitted against each other and whoever manages to get the 'BB mask’ will be saved from the nomination. Nikki is heard stating why she deserves to stay in the house over Rahul. However, when Rahul was trying to do the same, Nikki suddenly picks up the mask and hides it in her track pants that she is wearing.

Nikki’s stint not only irked Rahul but also the entire house expressed their displeasure and shock with her behaviour. Rahul was seen saying 'ye tu gand macha rahi hai. I think it's very cheap and dirty'. A picture of Nikki's act has gone viral on social media and netizens are bashing her miserably in the comment sections.

Check out some of the comments below:

@itsmissjacob: It's a cheap tactic and that too on national tv... I am a girl and I believe men and women are equal but Nikki is showing that women are weak and needs such tactics to win against a man.. not true and not done..

@baligaApeksha: Dude mein toh uss mask ko touch bhi na karun. Ewwwwww. #RahulVaidya it's best to get nominated then doing this. I can't imagine the situation it's so awkward. If everyone says it's smart play sorry it's cheap for me. As a girl I can't imagine this.

@Manha33924453: Hats off to rahul he didnt done anything cheap nikki it's so cheap I mean seriously stooped too low being a girl nominations se itna kyun darr hain isko seniors ke bhi pair padliye

@Lucky40266617: Wht is this nonsense ..this tym bb 14 is totallly boring..this is not the show to see with ur kids n family..#ColorsTV #salmankhan #shame I dont wht the makers r diong ..they r sleeping .they hv to cut these scene..very very stupid...

@RonitKu41439: Few chances that she had to get love and support from the viewers, she lost it also.

@pavbrar_: Very cheap tactics this is not entertainment at all she is arshi khan 2.0

(social media post are not edited)

