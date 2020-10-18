Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Schools Rubina Dilaik For Refusing To Be Part Of Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Salman Khan revealing that Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Sunday and Monday this week. The actor then gives the audience a recap of all that happened in the house over the week.

This is followed by Bigg Boss giving housemates a task to choose between Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik as to who has more trash in their brains. This irks Rubina and she refuses to do the task or be a part of tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar by stating that she does not have proper clothes to wear. All housemates are seen convincing Rubina to change her mind but she refuses to be called someone with trash-filled in her brains.

Salman Khan appears on the living room TV and tells Rubina that she is failing in the house as she keeps questioning everything related to Bigg Boss, its format and his rules. He further tries explaining and reminding her that she got enough chances to claim her items and to enter the main house but she failed as she was unable to win any of the given tasks. He also tells Rubina that her competition is with the contestants and not Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan informs that the housemates on various occasions have called her dumb and that she should have taken up the task sportingly given by Bigg Boss to prove them wrong. Seniors Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also step in and tell Rubina that she is in the wrong game that if she has a problem with the task itself.

Salman continues to school Dilaik and asks why does she want to be in the house if she has issues so many things related to Bigg Boss. He too states that she in the wrong show. When Rubina states that she felt disrespected, Salman says that disrespect has not even started and that people will be put to test under various circumstances throughout the season’s run. Salman concludes his advice by telling Rubina to stay in the game with an open mind.

This is followed by Rubina accepting the task and majority of the housemates naming Rubina with their respective reasons for the same. Salman then tells Rubina Dilaik that she played really well until she refused to play the task tonight. He also appreciates Jasmin Bhasin for her performance in her task against Nikki.

Host Salman Khan then introduces the 'Khatgara’ task as a means for the housemates to clear out their differences. Eijaz Khan questions Rubina about what exact problem does she have with him as he always wanted to treat her like family but that things have not gone as he had imagined.

Rubina Dilaik answers by stating that she believes that he has a dual personality and she is scared of such people. Rubina adds that she witnessed this first hand during the first week's task. Rubina also stated that she feels that Eijaz is someone who will go against any relationship during the task. This is followed by a heated argument between Eijaz, Rubina and Abhinav over what had ensued during the task.

This is followed by Jasmin calling out Eijaz for his gesture during the Mere Angne Mein task. Jasmin reveals that Eijaz crossed the line in terms of making her uncomfortable by physical intimidation. Eijaz clarified by stating that he respects both women and men and was just defending during the task with the help of a psychological tactic which was to intimidate her.

Salman Khan then addresses this weeks’ nominations and informs everyone that Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu are the bottom three contestants. He then adds that the freshers have the power to evict one among them this week. Salman asks the contestants to discuss among themselves and give him an answer tomorrow.

