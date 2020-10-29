Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is All Praise For Anupamaa; Says After Smriti Irani She Admires Rupali

There are many shows being aired on television, but only a few shows and their actors win accolades from the audiences and also top the TRP chart. One such show is Anupamaa, which has not only garnered a lot of love from the audience, but is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show, this time, has even beaten Kundali Bhagya, which has been topping the TRP charts since the past few weeks. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too couldn't stop praising the show.

For the uninitiated, Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. Rupali plays the title character Anupamaa. Devoleena, who was impressed with the show, also praised the lead actress and said that if she admires anyone after after Tulsi aka Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi), it is Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly).

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress tweeted, "Could not resist myself anymore... #Anupama is love❤️ Everything is so brilliant & perfect. It has created the magic & will create the history for sure.. And @TheRupali ji after tulsi @smritiirani if i admire someone that is you #Anupama❤️ @StarPlus."

Recently, Rupali thanked fans for loving and supporting the show. She also said that the good ratings during Navratri is a sign that the team is blessed with divine power. She also appreciated their real families for supporting them in this journey.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Great content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hard work, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable and relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is 'Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation'."

