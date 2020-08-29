Exclusive Interview! The Gone Game Actress Rukhsar Rehman Reveals Why She Took Up The Show

Rukhsar Rehman is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses that our industry has. The actress has done impressive roles in several films, television shows and web series. In the latest web series The Gone Game, the actress plays the role of Sunita Gujral. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Rukhsar revealed what made her take up the role and what she has to say about shooting from home, which has become the new normal these days. Here are the excerpts!

What made you take up the project?

I took up The Gone Game because it was a very novel concept, it was being shot in everybody's homes. All the actors have shot in their houses, that was very novel experience for me. Secondly because the story was very good and it was a good thriller.

Shooting from home has become the new normal, what do you have to say about it?

Yes, shooting from home has become the new normal. I have been shooting a lot of things from home. I think, till the time everything is not becoming what it was before this pandemic, it is safe to shoot from home. It is a little difficult sometimes, but it is better we all take precautions.

Coronavirus has changed everyone's lifestyle and people's way of looking at life. What lesson have you learnt from the pandemic?

Yes, Coronavirus has changed everyone's lifestyle and how people look at life. I have learnt a lot of things during these five months. I have realised the importance of family, how lucky we are that our family is around, how important it is to take care of your health and not to take it for granted and the significance of taking care of the planet, whatever you can to save the planet - like not using plastic, etc. It has taught me to be more patient. I just hope and pray that the pandemic goes away soon, and life becomes normal and happy.

