The Gone Game Web Series Review: This COVID-19 Thriller Should Be On Your Weekend Watch List

Sanjeev Kapoor As Rajeev Gujral

The first episode of the four-part series, makes it seem like a documentary of what is going on in the country and how a family was affected by the pandemic. But the mystery picks up at the end when one of Sahil's sister, Amara Gujral (Shweta Tripathi) receives a call from her supposedly dead brother. The show for the rest of the three episodes takes several twists and turns that keep you guessing at all times.

Shriya Pilgaonkar As Suhani Gujral

What works best for The Gone Game is the short duration, within 20 minutes, the self-shot show manages to not only give an idea about how the characters are feeling, but also about what the others are processing. The writers Mautik Tolia, Nikhil Bhatt, and Ayesha Syed have taken full advantage of the situation to enhance the mystery in the story. Since all characters have no direct contact with each other, nobody can trust what's being told. When Amara can't find any records of Sahil being admitted at a hospital, she and her father Rajeev Gujral (Sanjeev Kapoor) take matters in their own hands.

Shweta Tripathi As Amara Gujral

There are a lot of subplots left untouched at the end, like Dibyendu Bhattacharya's character advocate Subhash Chaudhary, who I am sure will return in the following season. It also leaves some questions about the investigation, the contacts this family has, lack or other crew, which are given leeway because of the circumstances. By the end, the audience does find out what actually happens to Sahil, but as the makers promise to return with more episodes, it leaves you intrigued for other characters' fate.

The Gone Game Is Available On Voot Select

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat leaves you with very little to get distracted by, as there are no beautiful locations or crazy costumes, it just a few characters on their phones and laptops in a dimly lit room, which complements the show's mood and tone. With little distractions, you get a show focused on its story and characters, which seem pitiful at the start, but will turn out to be completely different people.

Overall, The Gone Game is a good watch not only for the quick-paced story, but also for the style of direction and great character development arc, that wraps up well in a four-part series.