From Karanvir Bohra To Natasa Stankovic, TV Actors Who Became Parents In 2020

Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu

On Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra's birthday, his wife Teejay Sidhu had announcedabout her pregnancy. The couplebecame proud parents to a baby girl in Vancouver on December 21, 2020. The couple is already to twin daughters- Bella and Vienna.

Anita Hassanadani & Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanadani and Rohit Reddy announce their pregnancy by sharing an adorable video on Instagram in October. Anita's close friends and producer Ekta Kapoor had hosted a baby shower for the mom-to-be on December 20. Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, Aditi Bhatia, Karishma Tanna, Ridhima Pandit, Pearl V Puri, Krystle D'Souza and others attended the baby shower.

Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi couple, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15 at Khar based hospital. The couple have been sharing cute pictures and videos along with the new-born.

Shikha Singh & Karan Shah

Shikha Singh and Karan Shah welcomed their first child- a baby girl on June 16. The couple named their daughter Alayna Singh Shah. The actress had revealed that they decided the name of their daughter on their babymoon.

Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who got married in September 2018, welcomed their bundle of joy on June 4, 2020. Sumeet announced the news on Instagram and revealed the name of their baby boy- Ved.

Gaurav Chopraa & Hitisha

Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha became proud parents to a baby boy in September. Gaurav, who lost both his parents to COVID-19, opened up on the tough times that the family has gone through, and receiving a blessing in the form of a baby. He said that he is positive that his parents must be elated in heaven to see him become a father.

Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma

Maa Vaishno Devi actress Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who had their marriage registered early this year, welcomed a baby boy on October 9, 2020 in a suburban nursing home.

Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya, who had surprised everyone by announcing the pregnancy on May 31, welcomed their first child- a baby boy on July 30, 2020.

Mohit Malik & Addite

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Mohit Malik and wife Additeare all set to embrace parenthood in 2021. Mohit revealed that they are thrilled to welcome a new member to the family.