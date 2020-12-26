Gautam Gulati Likes To See Shehnaaz & Sidharth Together; Hopes The Duo Think Of Their Future In A Nice Way

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill impressed the audiences during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Ever since then they have become the favourite jodi of the audience so much that they have nicknamed the jodi as Sidnaaz. Even after Bigg Boss 13, the jodi has managed to make their fans happy by either coming live on their social media or sharing the pictures. The duo has also done a couple of music videos. Just like fans, even a few celebrities like the jodi and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati is one of them. In an interview with TimesNow, the actor revealed that just like others, he too likes to see them together.

The actor also added that he feels happy for them and hoped that the duo think about their future in a nice way.

Gautam was quoted by the portal as saying, "Of course, their equation is nice. I like to see them together. God bless them. I hope they think of their future in a nice way. I feel very happy for them. And of course, so many people love them, so why not. I feel the same."

It has to be recalled that Gautam was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house along with other Toofani Seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it, as he was busy with prior commitments.

The actor revealed that he was shooting, and added that he also had to shoot for Salman Khan's film Radhe, so he couldn't enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Gautam said, "I have seen a bit of Bigg Boss 14 otherwise I couldn't get the time. They were sending me in the season with Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan but at that time I was busy shooting, so I couldn't say yes to that. I had to shoot for Radhe as well, vo toh chod hi nahi sakte hai. Salman sir is my first priority, unke liye main kuch bhi chod sakta hu."

