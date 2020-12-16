Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' Dialogue’s Rap: Ronit Ashra's Funny Recreation Will Leave You In Splits

Musician's Yashraj Mukhate's 'Biggini shoot' from Emotional Atyachar and 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' from Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap had gone viral on social media. Many celebrities were seen using the rap in their videos. Recently, Yashraj made yet another video, which was on Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 dialogue 'Tauda Kutta Tommy', which went viral on social media.

A few days after Yashraj revealed 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' video, Instagram sensation Ronit Ashra, who is known for recreating popular scenes of popular celebrities, shared his funny recreation of the same.

Ronit shared the video and captioned it as, "twada kutta tommy sada kutta kutta ( I can watch a whole season of biggboss with just @shehnaazgill in it) 😂🐶 pls tag her @shehnaazgill and tag your friends ❤️ hopping on this new trend by @yashrajmukhate 😂💞." Many of them loved the video and shared laughing out loud and rolling out laughing emojis.

Ronit had also shared videos of Biggini Shoot and Rasode Mein Kaun Tha's recreating. He has also mimicked Rupal Patel, Dilip Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

For the uninitiated, Yashraj's 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' had dhol beats from Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein song 'Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai'. Sharing the video, Yashraj wrote, "Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk." Interestingly, Shehnaaz also reacted the video, she commented, "Burahhhh".

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani Enters 'Sasta BiigBosss' As Promised; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His Bigg Boss Parody

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde Says She Is Not Following Bigg Boss 14; Warns People Who Are Using Her Name