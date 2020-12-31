Gautam Gulati Tests Positive For COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't spared anyone! From commoners to celebrities, everyone is affected by the virus. Of late, many celebrities tested positive for the Coronavirus. The latest celebrity who has fallen into the trap of the virus is Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. As per the Pinkvilla report, the actor, who will be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is currently in London and is now quarantining.

This news has come as a shocker for his fans, who are quite concerned about his health. Gautam shared a picture of himself along with a post hinting about his health on his Instagram handle. He captioned a picture as, "COVID-19 Sucks 🤒🙈🤦🏻."

The model-actor also shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Stay Home. Stay Safe." Not just fans, even celebrities wished him a speedy recovery by commenting on his Instagram post. Take a look at a few comments!

Shruti Haasan: Get well soon !!!

Farah Khan: Whaaaaaatttt??, to which Gautam replied, "🙈🙈🙈🙈."

Kanica Maheshwari: Get well soon 😘

Eisha Megan: Noooo 😔 get well soon! Let me know if you need anything dropped off xx

palash_muchhal: Get well soOn champion 🤗

Meanwhile, Gautam was recently seen in B Praak's song 'Besharam Bewaffa' with Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddharth Gupta. The music video received amazing response from audience and became a big hit.

For the uninitiated, Gautam was supposed to enter Bigg Boss 14 house along with Toofani Seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, but couldn't as he was busy with shoot. Also, he said that he had to shoot for Radhe, so he couldn't enter the Bigg Boss house.

