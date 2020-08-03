    For Quick Alerts
      Khichdi Actress Richa Bhadra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Has Mild Symptoms

      By
      |

      Richa Bhadra, who played the role of Chakki in popular comedy show Khichdi, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media to inform that she has mild symptoms and is home quarantined. The actress wrote, "Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for Covid-19 this morning .. BMC is informed about the same and I am home quarantined at the moment .. although I have mild symptoms, I would advice all those who have been in close proximity with me over the last few days to get themselves tested. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. Please be safe and take care. #covid19."

      Richa also told ETimesTV that she was living alone in Mumbai and called her mother to live with her. She said that from the past few days she couldn't taste or smell anything and had cough and cold. Hence, she got herself tested for Coronavirus.

      The actress said, "I just came from Allahabad, where my husband is staying. From a few days, I couldn't taste or smell anything. Be it perfume or food. I was asking my mom about why the food is tasteless."

      She further added, "Also, I had cough and cold. So I thought that it's better to get myself checked. The BMC officials have been very helpful and supportive."

      A few television actors like Additi Gupta, Mohena Singh and Parth Samthaan were tested positive for the Coronavirus. Mohena and Parth had also revealed on social media that they have been recovering well, and have been tested negative.

      We wish Richa a speedy recovery.

