    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Help To Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam

      By
      |

      Recently, Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam was admitted in ICU at a Mumbai hospital. He is currently being treated for kidney infection and his family had earlier asked the film and television industry for financial help. Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee and Shaleen Bhanot had offered financial help. Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his help to the actor. Apparently, he has asked the UP government officials to help the actor.

      As per ANI report, besides providing financial aid, the Chief Minister is also praying for the actor's speedy recovery.

      UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Help To Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam

      ANI tweeted, "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officers to extend all possible support to TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha who is unwell & undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Ojha is a native of Pratapgarh district: Chief Minister's Office."

      Also, as per UNI report, the ailing actor has got financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from independent MLA from Kunda Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya for his treatment.

      Anupam's brother had revealed that Anurag collapsed during dialysis and they rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He had said that the actor is in ICU. Anurag also said that the actor could not get a good treatment due to financial crisis. He had informed his friends about his health and has also reached out to Being Human through their website. Anurag also added that he even got a call from the Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter.

      Well, we hope the actor gets the required help and recovers soon.

      Also Read: Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam Admitted In ICU; Actor's Family Seek Financial Help

      Also Read: Shaleen Bhanot Visits Anupam Shyam In Hospital; Offers Him Help

      Read more about: anupam shyam
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X