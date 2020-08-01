UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Help To Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam

Recently, Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam was admitted in ICU at a Mumbai hospital. He is currently being treated for kidney infection and his family had earlier asked the film and television industry for financial help. Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee and Shaleen Bhanot had offered financial help. Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his help to the actor. Apparently, he has asked the UP government officials to help the actor.

As per ANI report, besides providing financial aid, the Chief Minister is also praying for the actor's speedy recovery.

ANI tweeted, "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officers to extend all possible support to TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha who is unwell & undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Ojha is a native of Pratapgarh district: Chief Minister's Office."

Also, as per UNI report, the ailing actor has got financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from independent MLA from Kunda Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya for his treatment.

Anupam's brother had revealed that Anurag collapsed during dialysis and they rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He had said that the actor is in ICU. Anurag also said that the actor could not get a good treatment due to financial crisis. He had informed his friends about his health and has also reached out to Being Human through their website. Anurag also added that he even got a call from the Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter.

Well, we hope the actor gets the required help and recovers soon.

