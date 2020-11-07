Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Expecting Their First Child, Latter Says 'Our Greatest Adventure Begins!'

Television's adorable couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are expecting their first child. The couple broke the news on Instagram. While Jankee shared a few pictures from their photoshoot and said that their greatest adventure begins, Nakuul shared a video which featured his and Jankee's journey as a couple through pictures.

Posting the video, Nakuul wrote, "Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS ❤️ Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding."

Jankee shared the pictures and captioned them as, "Our quarantine wasn't boring at all 😋 we're going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta ...#wearexpanding #soontobeparents." In the pictures, Jankee was seen dressed in a blue gown and was seek flaunting her baby bump while Nakuul looked ecstatic.

The couple's fans and friends from the industry congratulated by commenting on their posts. Take a look at a few of them!

Shrenu Parikh: Wohooooooo papaaa noxy and jankee mommy🤗🤗🤗🤗

Anita Hassanandani: Hahahah! Super Congratulations 🌈

Sriti Jha: Awww congratulations!!!

Mansi Srivastava: Yayyyyyy 😍😍😍 je baaaat 👏👏👏👏👏 congrats 🥳 papa @nakuulmehta and mata @jank_ee 😍😍😍

Drashti Dhami: Awwwwwwwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Karan Tacker: Woaaaah! Massive news, congratulations you two♥️

It has to be recalled that recently, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy had announced that they are expecting their first child. Fans are also speculating that Yuvika Chaudhary and Ishita Dutta are also pregnant as they spotted baby bump in their respective pictures that they shared on their Instagram accounts. While Yuvika rubbished the rumours, Ishita is yet to comment on the same.

