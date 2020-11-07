Ishita Dutta Fans Speculate About Her Pregnancy As They Spot Baby Bump In Karwa Chauth Pics

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are one of the adorable couples in showbiz. While Ishita Dutta was recently seen in Bepanah Pyaar, Vatsal Seth was seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The couple is active on social media and have been keeping their fans updated. The latest pictures of Ishita has grabbed the eyeballs.

Ishita had shared a few pictures on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and fans were quick to spot a baby bump. The actress looked beautiful in a sheer pink saree, while Vatsal wore a black dress. If you have a close look at the pictures of Ishita, baby bump is visible. Also, in a few pictures she was seen hiding the baby bump with her saree pallu.

While a few of them asked if the actress is pregnant, many of them praised the jodi and called them 'beautiful, lovely and cute couple' and 'perfect jodi'. Take a look at a few comments:

Co-incidentally, the couple had shot for Jio advertisement, in which Ishita was shown pregnant.

For the uninitiated, Ishita and Vatsal worked together in Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. They had signed a no-dating clause in their contract. The reports of their dating were doing the rounds while they were doing the show, but the couple had refuted the reports. After the show ended, they used to meet and that's when the cupid struck them. Vatsal had also clarified that it was after the show that they had become friends, which eventually led to falling in love.

The couple got married on November 28, 2017, at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. It was a low-key wedding.

