‘Our Ramayan Was Technically More Advanced’, Says Gurmeet Choudhary On 2008 Version’s Re-Run

After Doordarshan’s Ramayan created history by garnered staggering numbers in its recent re-run, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee starrer 2008 version of the mythological saga is also being re-telecasted on TV. In a recent interview, Gurmeet opened up about the show’s return and how people had actually started to treat him as Lord Ram.

Gurmeet said, “It definitely is a wonderful feeling that our show is rerun for television audiences. Ramayan came to us when we were at the start of our careers and we had no option to choose. We never realized that the show would become so impactful and make us household names at that time. It made us so popular, that people actually felt that we are Ram and Sita. They used to touch our feet and at that time, we were really young- around, 21-22."

He went on to add, “Fortunately both the versions have been made by the same makers and therefore the sentiment and the authentic content continue to be the same. However, considering the times in which they were shot, our show was shot with better technical equipment as compared to Arun Govil’s version. Also, the fact that our version has been the most recent, people in the age group of 17 to 37 years have all watched it, and therefore it is more relatable. We are thankful to have played those characters 10 years ago.”

For the unversed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, most channels are airing the repeat telecast of their most popular shows. In the same vein, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami’s hugely popular shows Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi also returned to TV amid COVID-19 lockdown.

