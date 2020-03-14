Paras Has This To Say To Shehnaz's Fans Who Do Not Want Her To Be Seen In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

As soon as Bigg Boss 13 ended, the makers came up with yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which featured two Bigg Boss 13 contestants - Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill. Many of them didn't like the concept of the show and felt that makers are using Shehnaz's popularity in a wrong way. But the makers went against viewers' wish and aired the show. Recently, there have been reports of the show going off air owing to low TRPs. Paras Chhabra has now responded to the reports of the show going off air and Shehnaz's fans reaction.

About the show going off air, Paras was quoted by IE as saying, "Well, I don't think there's much truth around the show going off air soon. If people are talking and making a buzz, it only means that they are watching us. As for ratings, I understand that it's not as much as Bigg Boss, but I think the team is happy about the numbers. It's a new format and the audience will take time to adapt to it."

To Shehnaz's fans reaction, Paras said, "I think if they (fans) truly love her, they should be happy to see her on-screen. It's not necessary that she will have to be with Sidharth all the time. We all love Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together, but that doesn't mean they will not do films with someone else. I think they should support her and give her and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge a lot more love."

About the suitors on the show, the actor said that everyone is nice and they are seen putting a lot of efforts. He added that he is trying to give equal attention to all of them. Paras revealed that till now, no one has managed to win his heart.

