Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List: Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes & Others Likely To Participate

Shivangi Joshi

After the end of Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi Joshi is reportedly participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. If reports are to be believed, she has said yes to the show and the highest amount is being paid to her for her participation.

Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan's actress-girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has a high chance of participating in the Rohit Shetty show. We have seen her competitive nature in the Bigg Boss house, hence, fans are very much excited to see her in KKK 12.

Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes has reportedly been approached for the show. If she agrees to do it, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be her first reality show.

Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra is expected to participate in the stunt-based reality show. For the unversed, he was Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend.

Arti Singh

Krushna Abhishek's actress-sister Arti Singh is likely to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier, in an interview with a leading portal, she had expressed her desire to participate in the Rohit Shetty show.

Nishant Bhat

Choreographer and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat has reportedly been approached for KKK 12. He is quite unpredictable and could nail the stunts.

Urvashi Dholakia

Naagin 6 star Urvashi Dholakia is expected to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. She is currently busy shooting for the Tejasswi Prakash show.

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia, who recently got engaged to his ladylove, is reportedly participating in the Rohit Shetty show. He has also judged the show Dance Deewane.