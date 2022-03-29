Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List: Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes & Others Likely To Participate
Rohit Shetty's celebrity-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming with its 12th season soon. After the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the makers have already started prepping to make the upcoming season popular by approaching some of the popular yet entertaining faces of the Indian Television Industry. According to Bollywood Life report, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia are expected to participate in the Rohit Shetty show.
And now, there are a few more names of popular celebrities that have been released by the same portal, and we must say, you will definitely get excited after knowing their names. Let's have a look-
Shivangi Joshi
After the end of Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi Joshi is reportedly participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. If reports are to be believed, she has said yes to the show and the highest amount is being paid to her for her participation.
Pavitra Punia
Eijaz Khan's actress-girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has a high chance of participating in the Rohit Shetty show. We have seen her competitive nature in the Bigg Boss house, hence, fans are very much excited to see her in KKK 12.
Erica Fernandes
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Fernandes has reportedly been approached for the show. If she agrees to do it, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be her first reality show.
Paras Chhabra
Bigg Boss 13 finalist and Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chhabra is expected to participate in the stunt-based reality show. For the unversed, he was Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend.
Arti Singh
Krushna Abhishek's actress-sister Arti Singh is likely to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier, in an interview with a leading portal, she had expressed her desire to participate in the Rohit Shetty show.
Nishant Bhat
Choreographer and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat has reportedly been approached for KKK 12. He is quite unpredictable and could nail the stunts.
Urvashi Dholakia
Naagin 6 star Urvashi Dholakia is expected to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. She is currently busy shooting for the Tejasswi Prakash show.
Tushar Kalia
Tushar Kalia, who recently got engaged to his ladylove, is reportedly participating in the Rohit Shetty show. He has also judged the show Dance Deewane.