Paras Chhabra Teases Mahira Sharma By Calling Her ‘Moti’; Actor Takes A Dig At Trolls With THIS Comment

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are considered as one of the most loved duos in the Indian TV industry. They often grab everyone's eyeballs with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Fans fondly called them 'PaHira', and trend them with the same hashtag on social media. Interestingly, Paras and Mahira also make headlines for their cute and quirky comments on each other's Instagram posts.

Paras' one such comment on Mahira's post has been grabbing a lot of attention wherein the former used his wit and was seen taking a sly dig at the trolls for body-shaming Mahira a few days ago. For the unversed, Mahira Sharma recently shared a couple of pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her midriff. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a blue floral co-ord set flaunting her sexy figure.

However, her close friend Paras Chhabra was in no mood to spare the trolls by taking a dig at them. The actor sarcastically commented, "Ohoooo how come u r soo moti pet kitna bahar aaya hua hai ?" Reacting to the same, even Mahira sarcastically gave it back to the trolls by commenting, "@parasvchhabrra hahaha ab tu aapni PR activity shuru kar le"

Well, their banter is quite hilarious, and one can't miss their comments to the people who troll them often on social media. On the professional front, it is said that after doing two back-to-back Punjabi films, Mahira Sharma will now be seen doing a big banner web series for a leading OTT platform.