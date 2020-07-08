Porus Actress Sameksha Gets Married To Boyfriend Shael Oswal In Singapore

Samekhsha, who was seen in shows like Zaara, Porus and Tantra, got married to Singapore-based industrialist and singer, Shael Oswal, on July 3, 2020. The actress revealed to TOI that they opted for a simple ceremony at a local gurudwara, in Singapore, which was virtually attended by their families. The actress revealed that date (July 3) is auspicious for them, as it marked the birth anniversary of Shael's father, who passed away in 2016.

Apparently, Sameksha and Sheal first met each other in September 2019, during the shoot of their music single, 'Makhmalii Pyaar'. The actress revealed that Shael had approached her for the song after seeing her photographs. She added that he fell in love with her almost instantly, but she had no feelings for him.

The Porus actress further said, "While he says that he fell in love with me almost instantly, I had no feelings for him. During the course of the song, however, we got talking and grew closer. He is the biggest blessing in my life. I came to Singapore in February 2020 for the shoot of another song with him, titled 'Tere Naal', and bas uske naal hi reh gayi (laughs!). I have no plans of returning to Mumbai now and have said goodbye to the industry. I will get into scriptwriting, direction and production, and want to revive the production house set up by my father-in-law."

It is second marriage for both of the couple. Regarding the same, Sameksha said, "After our first marriages failed, we were certain that we wouldn't get married again. He has two children - Sohanaa, 17, and Shivam, 16 - from his first marriage. I got married in 2004 and my divorce came through in 2018. I have a 10-year-old son, Ameybir, from that relationship. My ex and I continue to be good friends, and he and our son are very happy for me."

