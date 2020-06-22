Rajeev Sen Laughs Off Reports Of Differences With Wife Charu Asopa!

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason! The couple was often trolled as they shared private/intimate pictures on their social media accounts. Recently, there were reports that all is not well between them. It was said that after a fight with Charu, Rajeev left for Delhi and they are not in touch with each other. When Rajeev was asked about the same, he laughed off the reports!

Rajeev was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I'm just laughing over the news is all I can say." When asked if all was okay between him and Charu, he said, "Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in."

For the uninitiated, reports suggested that Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. After a fight with Charu, Rajeev later left for Delhi. Post this, Charu dropped Rajeev's surname on social media. It was also said that Rajeev had also blocked her from all channels of communication.

Charu and Rajeev, who registered their marriage on June 7, 2019, had a grand Hindu wedding in Goa on June 16. A few months after their wedding, there were rumours that they had unfollowed each other on social media. Apparently, Rajeev had then blocked people who questioned him about their wedding.

