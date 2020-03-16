Say What? Rashami Desai Performs At An Event In Goa Amidst Coronavirus Scare WATCH NOW!

Many Bollywood celebrities have been advising the netizens to follow the safety measures and to avoid stepping out of their houses amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Many state governments including Goa have declared a partial lockdown as a preventative measure amidst the global pandemic. This included the closure of educational institutes, pubs, clubs, gyms, casinos, cinema halls, spas and boat cruises in the party capital.

However, in what has come as a surprise, Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai performed live at an event in Goa this past weekend. The actress danced on a number of Bollywood tracks and her performance video has since gone viral on social media. Rashami’s decision to participate in front of a large gathering is rather disappointing as it stands in violation of the rules laid by the Government of India with respect to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has also been reported that a number of international singers too performed at the event. For the uninitiated, prior to taking on to the stage, the Dil Se Dil Tak star posted a few stories over the weekend on social media from Goa. Rashami was seen wearing a mask and was updating her fans and followers about having travelled to Goa. Check out the video here:

In the meantime, Rashami Desai also made her grand entry on Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Naagin 4 over the same weekend. The actress will be seen in the role of a young modern girl, Shalaka. In a recent interview, Rashami had stated “I consider myself lucky to get an important role in Naagin 4. It's a different character for me. I am quite excited to explore supernatural space."

