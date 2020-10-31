Shweta Tiwari Has Vanished With Son To An Undisclosed Location: Abhinav Kohli

Abhinav Says…

Abhinav was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Since Sunday (October 25), my son Reyaansh has been missing. I don't know where he is. He was with me for 40 days all the time. But since last Sunday, Shweta has taken my son, Reyaansh to an undisclosed location without telling me. Since, Sunday I have been chasing Shweta on phone, messages and I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven't seen my boy, not heard his voice. I tried every way possible. I went to her sets as well with the expectation that maybe she is ignoring me, but at least I will get to see my son. My message was also passed to her on her sets but she didn't respond and vanished with the baby."

Palak & Her Naani Refused To Take Care Of Reyaansh

He further added, "I just can't understand. When she was tested COVID-19 positive she let the baby stay with me. She has a six-room house which has two sections. They had one section proper where Palak and her naani were staying in that apartment but both of them refused to take the responsibility of Reyaansh. And that is why she had to send Reyaansh to me. When he came, the next day he ran high fever and when I spoke to him, she straight away said that there is no need to do the COVID test. If Shweta is still breast feeding him that means he also has the symptoms. She guided me to make sure that my old mother doesn't come in contact with Reyaansh and also asked me to maintain safety."

Abhinav added that his mother refused to let Reyaansh alone and she took care of him as she met him after six months. He further added that Reyaansh got very close to him in those 14 days.

Shweta Went On Paid Vacation With Family Leaving Reyaansh

Abhinav also claimed that Shweta went on paid vacation with family leaving Reyaansh as he didn't want to go with her. The actor further said, "So imagine Shweta claiming to be such a good mother but she left her son with me whom she calls an 'evil' father. As a mother you would be worried for your child if I am so bad and how can u leave him and go. I was utterly surprised."

Abhinav Alleges Shweta Of Threatening Him By Calling Cops

He further claimed that when Reyaansh refused to go with her, she tried to lure him by giving new toys, bringing home a fish tank, but their son refused to go with her. Abhinav also alleged Shweta of threatening him by calling cops. He clarified that the actress got him arrested by making false allegations against him and has defamed him to a level that he has to create videos of everything.