Splitsvilla 12 Winner Shrey Mittal Tests COVID-19 Positive; Asks Fans To Keep Their Loved Ones Safe

Shrey Mittal, who bagged the controversial reality show MTV Splitsvilla 12 trophy along with Priyamvada Kant, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram handle to share the news and asked his fans to take care of their loved ones.

He shared a note which read, "Hello, I've tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I'm now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden." The actor captioned the note as, "Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe 🙏❤️."

His fans and friends wished him speedy recovery. Take a look at a few comments!

Poonam Preet: Take care shrey 🤗 get well soon 😇.

Sheen Savita Dass: Take care Shrey .. wish you speedy recovery . ☕🙏.

Abhishek Bajaj: Rabb Rakha bro 🙌🏻.

Hitendra kapopara: Take care chote.

We wish the actor-model a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar had tested positive for Coronavirus. Recently, we had also revealed that two crew members from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and seven-eight members (including choreographers, staff and crew members) of India's Best Dancer have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: 2 Crew Members of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 & 7 Members Of India's Best Dancer Test COVID-19 Positive