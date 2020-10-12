The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Reveals Krushna Initially Refused To Work On The Show For THIS Reason!

In the Saturday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, some interesting details were shared by Kapil Sharma. He revealed that his 'arch-rival’ Krushna Abhishek initially put his foot down to be part of the show. Kapil was however surprised as his reason to refuse the show had nothing to do with the rivalry but because Krushna did not want to play a woman.

While calling Sumona, (who plays his wife Bhoori on the show hot), Kapil also spilled the beans about Krushna not wanting to play Sapna Lal Nalasoparia. But he then jokingly states that he convinced the actor to do the show by giving Archana Puran Singh's example.

Kapil then went after Kiku Sharda and said that he is the first artist to be have been jailed for doing comedy. Kiku replied with a witty remark in his act involving Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. He further mocked Bharti Singh for getting her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa every-where with her. Bharti took it sportingly and said that Haarsh is not talented so she has to support him.

Kapil also mimicked a number of characters from Sony TV’s long-running show CID. He even added that Crime Patrol has made most wives speculate that their husbands were killers. He then joked that Archana Puran Singh by saying that she was a part of Aahat.

For the unversed, the comedian was paying homage to the most iconic shows of Sony Entertainment Television as the channel celebrated its 25th anniversary this month.

