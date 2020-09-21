The Kapil Sharma Show: Renuka Shahane Walks Fans Through Her Love Story With Ashutosh Rana

The Kapil Sharma Show has always managed to entertain the fans by bringing famous Bollywood guests. In the same vein, the show recently had Bollywood Jodi of Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana. Kapil Sharma recently shared the teaser of the upcoming episode on his social media account. In the promo, the comedian is seen welcoming the couple on the stage.

Renuka Shahane then took fans through her and Ashutosh’s romantic journey and proposal.

She revealed the funny incident when she met her husband for the first time and Ashutosh's Sangharsh where he played the role of a transgender person. The actress made everyone burst into laughter with the details of her love story. She also sang a song from the film on The Kapil Sharma Show for Ashutosh.

Renuka shared that she first saw Ashutosh in his film Sangharsh portraying a transgender character on screen. She then went on to add that she heard him mouth the dialogue, “Main insaan nahi hu (I am not a human being).” Check out the hilarious promo below:

For the unversed, Ashutosh played one of the most menacing and memorable characters of his career in the film that also features Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta in lead roles and has a plot that revolves around human child sacrifice for immortality.

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Renuka had wished her hubby with an adorable throwback picture on social media and captioned it as, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal."

