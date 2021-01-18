Asim Riaz: Fame & Wealth Are Temporary; Mental Health Is The Real Wealth

Bigg Boss 13 was a huge hit and the credit goes to the contestants of that season. Ever since Bigg Boss 13 ended, the contestants have been busy with their projects and attending events. Recently, Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up, was seen in Kolkata. The model-actor was mobbed by thousands of fans in the city of joy. He also shared a video in which he was seen thanking his fans for their love and support.

At the event, the actor also spoke about mental health. Asim said that Fame and wealth are just temporary and what matters is mental health, which is real wealth.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Fame, wealth - you may accumulate everything, but they are all temporary. What matters is your mental health - which is the real wealth. And I work out every day, gym every day for my mental health. Fitness is a combination of both mental and physical well-being. It is a process and without mental health, physical fitness doesn't count."

About his visit, the actor said, "All these people who have gathered here today motivate me and they are the reason that I do what I do. It is a beautiful feeling and I am glad that I have some space in the hearts of the people of Kolkata."

Meanwhile, his fans are trending 'Asim Riaz In Kolkata' on Twitter. They have been sharing pictures and videos from his Kolkata visit.

