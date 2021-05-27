Asim Riaz On His Relationship With Himanshi Khurana: The Best Part Is We Motivate Each Other

Asim Riaz is currently on a roll when it comes to his professional front. The model has been part of some hit music videos and had also released his new rap single 'Back To Start' that received a tremendous response from his fans. However, he has also been in the news for his relationship with Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana.

The two had met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and soon fell in love. Asim and Himanshi had been painting the town red with their love and fans even gave them the ship name 'Asimanshi'. However, recently their relationship had fallen prey to some rumours of a break-up or trouble in their love-nest. But Asim recently spoke about them being in a secure place in their relationship which very much rubbished the separation rumours.

Speaking to ETimes about the same, Asim Riaz revealed that both he and Himanshi are in a good place in their relationship and have been focusing on their respective careers in the present. Talking about the same, he said, "Yes, we are on the same page. Right now we are focusing on our careers. We are on the same page in love and sharing love, giving love and working together. The best part is we motivate each other in our career as well and that's the best part I love about these things."

Further adding to the same, the Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up said, "If I have something new coming up I go and show it to her and the same thing she does. That's the best part of a relationship in this world, you try and motivate each other, that's the best thing that can happen to you." He also said how they often exchange notes and views on each other's projects and which is inevitably a sign of a healthy relationship. This new revelation from Asim may also come as happy news to the fans of the couple.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have also featured together in some popular music videos like 'Afsos Karoge', 'Khyaal Rakha Kar', 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' and 'Kalla Sohna Nahi'. The two often turn cheerleaders for each other's new endeavours. The couple had recently headed off to Kashmir wherein they had spent some time with Asim's family.