Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans Disappointed With Ram-Priya's Snail Pace Wedding Track; Read Hilarious Comments

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was one of the most-awaited shows on television. Althought the jodi has grabbed the attention and fans are loving them as a couple in the show, they are extremely disappointed with the snail-paced wedding track that began in late September, but the couple is yet to exchange vows.

The channel shared a few promos on Instagram account and the fans expressed their disappointment by commenting. In one of the promos, it is shown that the wedding has come to a standstill after Ram's disappearance, while Priya steps out in her wedding attire to search Ram. She bumps into a few men, who are dressed as monkeys, who assure that this is the day of Ram's arrival and not exit, so he will come. They also find him.

Meanwhile, Priya returns to the wedding venue and decides to call off the wedding, but her mother stops. It is then Ram arrives. While a few fans expressed their disappointment, some of them called it unrealistic track and made hilarious comments. Take a look at a few comments that were made on promo videos.

Manvi__1571: Bas bhi karo kar bhi do abh shaadi😂😂😂😂.

Shah.tanvi0205: Pls jaldi se inki shadii karva doo❤️❤️.

Richa.mary: The show started great but looks like they need to drag everything to slow pace...honestly people are loosing interest now.

Zaahirahoosen: We all know the story is about their married life, whyyyyy are they dragging the wedding so much. 2 full weeks and no wedding 😢.

Kritika_621: Aaj karwa do shadi 😭😭😭 tum log toh snail se bhi slow ho bro @ektarkapoor @shilpasanghv @__kirru__ @muktadhond interest ja raha hai.. ram Priya ke scenes dikhao baki koi character relatable he nahi hai expect brinda. Kisi se bhi connect ni ho pa rahe hai... Humour do baki characters ko bhi if ram Priya scene nahi hai toh episode tolerable ho because ram priya are only who are carrying whole show.

Rashmisanjay99: Uff this is so unnatural monkeys find Ram on the street.which bride runs on the streets to find her hubby. Y is the step mum also shown as some.