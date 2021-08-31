Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Manraj Singh Sharma Says ‘Nakuul Mehta Is A Wonderful Person To Work With’

The much-awaited show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar finally kickstarted yesterday (August 30, 2021) on Sony TV. The show's first episode received a mixed response from the viewers as many netizens compared Nakuul and Disha with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, respectively.

Amidst all, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Manraj Singh Sharma, who is playing the role of Nakuul Mehta's brother in the show, recently shared his experience working with him. In an interview with Spotboye, Manraj said, "Nakuul is a wonderful person to work with and has wonderful energy on set. I am playing his step-brother who is younger and quirky in nature. One thing which is common between us is that we understand theatre. I have done a one-year course, whereas he has done workshops under the same person. I am hoping viewers enjoy watching us together."

When asked about the expectations he has from the show, Manraj Singh Sharma added, "I am sure people will love Nakuul Mehta in Ram's character. The show is iconic itself and the audience is already aware of the storyline. In fact, they are eagerly waiting to see the show. The story is such that the audience will fall in love with the jodi. The casting is perfect and I hope it will reach similar heights like season one. For the first time, I am shooting with Nakuul and Disha and I must say they are already in the skin of the character."

Talking about Manraj Singh Sharma, the actor was in ALT Balaji's web series Romil and Jugal, in which he played the role of a homosexual man. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he is playing the antagonist. BALH 2 also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana and many others in key roles.