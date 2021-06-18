Barkha Sengupta Breaks Her Silence On Reports Of Trouble In Marriage With Indraneil, Says ‘Neil & I Are Fine'

For the past few days, there have been several reports floating in the media suggesting trouble in the paradise of the couple Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta. The reports claimed that the actor couple’s marriage was on the rocks due to Indraneil's growing closeness to his Bengali film co-star Ishaa Saha.

However now, Barkha Sengupta has broken her silence and shared her views on the ongoing rumour with BT. The actress said, “I am not taking this seriously. Such rumours become a part and parcel of your life when you are in showbiz. Neil and I have spoken about this and we don't feel the need to give it any significance. Neil and I are fine.”

The actress was also asked if these rumours emerged due to her husband doing numerous Bengali movies. Barkha replied by reiterating that Indraneil is in Kolkata only when he has work and is otherwise in Mumbai all the time. She added that they two are always busy focusing on their work assignments.

For the unversed, the link-up rumours between Indraneil and Ishaa Saha started when they were shooting for a film named Tarulotar Bhoot in March. Indraneil, too, had earlier refuted the reports and said, “Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you. I do not know what is the source of this, but all these are merely rumours.”

Indraneil and Barka have been married for the past 13 years and they have a nine-year-old daughter named Meera. On the professional front, Barkha was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak. The actress has also been a part of popular shows such as Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai. As for Indraneil, the actor has appeared in several Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese films and TV shows such as Yeh Hai Chahatein, Tumhari Paakhi and Maayka.