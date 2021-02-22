Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says ‘I Am A Bit Disappointed’

TV actress Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy along with a Rs 36 lakh cash prize at the grand finale of Salman Khan's show. The diva has beaten Rahul Vaidya (1st runner up), Nikki Tamboli (2nd runner up), Aly Goni (3rd runner up) and Rakhi Sawant (4th runner up) in the show. Well, RubiNav fans are indeed happy with Rubina's victory, but many netizens are disappointed with Aly Goni's eviction.

Ahead of the finale, netizens were considering Aly Goni in the top 3 finalists and a strong contestant to win the show. But due to a lack of votes, he ended up in the 4th position. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly fans aka JasLy fans couldn't digest the fact that he got evicted before Nikki Tamboli in the grand finale. Like audiences, Aly Goni is too disappointed with the same.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni said, "I am a bit disappointed. Initially, I didn't want to do Bigg Boss due to my anger issues. But then, I made it to the top 4. Everybody wants to be the winner but the only one can win the show. I am satisfied with my overall journey. Even though I couldn't win the show but I am happy that I played the game with dignity and won everybody's respect."

Talking about Aly Goni's journey, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared a lovely bond with his friend-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in the show. The duo has often seen expressing love to each other. Outside the house, reports suggest that Aly and Jasmin could get married soon. Now, after coming out of Bigg Boss house, the actor shared his marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin.

When asked about the same, Aly Goni said that he would take her out on dates and spend some time with her. "And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah," Aly said.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 was indeed a fun night for all. Host Salman Khan pulled Aly's leg several times by linking him with Sonali Phogat. For the unversed, the Haryana-based actress had expressed her feelings for Aly inside the house. Apart from Jasmin and Sonali, the actor also found bestie in Rahul Vaidya and sister in Rubina Dilaik during his Bigg Boss 14 journey. Now, let's wait for his next announcements post Bigg Boss!

Also Read : BB 14 Grand Finale: Fans Extremely Upset With Aly Goni's Elimination; Say He Deserved To Be On Top 3

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Says 'Aly Goni Never Spoiled My Game'