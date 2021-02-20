Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Says ‘Aly Goni Never Spoiled My Game’

TV actor Aly Goni has become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had entered the madhouse to support his actress-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. After spending a few weeks together with Aly, Jasmin had to bid adieu to the house. For the unversed, after her eviction, netizens stated that Aly Goni spoiled Jasmin Bhasin's game.

And now, Jasmin has finally cleared the air about the same and said that he didn't spoil her game. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared a statement with the media, in which she said, "Aly never spoiled my game. First of all, I never took the show as a game show, I took it as a challenge that I will have to deal with so many people who are totally different from me. And I have said this many times that I was not playing a game, I was just being myself and doing what I feel like doing."

Apart from Jasmin, Aly Goni also being blamed for spoiling Rahul Vaidya's game too. For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin had earlier said that Bigg Boss is a game of individuals and they both are playing their own games. "There was no way Aly could have spoiled it because I had no gameplay at all. And I can say the same for Rahul. Aly is just being that support and a friend to Rahul. After Rahul had re-entered the show, everyone was targeting him and he just needed a friend and Aly was there with him. He has not spoiled anyone's game. In fact, Rahul and Aly are each other's strength," Jasmin added.

Talking about Aly Goni's journey, the actor developed a strong bond with Rahul Vaidya. The duo was seen supporting each other throughout the journey. Now, they both have become the finalists of BB 14 along with Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. Fans are eagerly waiting for February 21 to know the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Stay tuned!

