Bigg Boss 15 Dec 15 Highlights: Chaos In The House After Contestants Start To Steal In Ticket To Finale Task

The December 15 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale get into a huge argument after Abhijit refers to someone and says, “Woh acchi maa ke ladke hain,” in a conversation. Devoleena, who doesn’t like the remark, tells him that “sab bacche acchi maa ke ladke hi hote hain.” Devoleena also gets irked when she gets to know that Nishant Bhat has spoken behind her back. She confronts him and tells him to tell it on her face if he has a problem with her. They get into a screaming match and are almost about to get into a physical fight but the other members calm them down.

Later, Shamita tells Karan Kundrra that Tejasswi Prakash is always cocky and extremely insecure. Karan says she is not but Shamita says Tejasswi’s attitude is not right. Tejasswi then comes and asks them if they are talking about her. Shamita walks off whilst stating that she cannot talk in Tejasswi’s presence. Tejasswi questions Karan about not standing by her while talking to Shamita and Karan is seen saying that he cannot take this anymore and wants to take a break. He is of the opinion that they should now think about their relationship outside the BB house.

The next day, Karan reads out the new ticket to finale task and it involves a museum and thieves. Contenders Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal are seen doing their best to steal the products from the house. The task leads to all the contestants getting into a tiff. As a result, Bigg Boss intervenes and tells the inmates that they cannot steal when the guards are changing duties.

Meanwhile, the other contestants keep an eye on them and then get into a fight over the stealing. In the meantime, Devoleena and Rashami get into an argument when Devoleena is having a secret talk with Rakhi Sawant.