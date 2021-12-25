Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar December 25 Highlights: Salman Schools Karan For His Behaviour Towards Tejasswi

The December 25 episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with actress Alia Bhatt joining Salman Khan on stage. She sings a birthday song for Salman. The host then flaunts his Telugu as he invites Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli on stage. They perform Naacho Naacho step together. The team of RRR have a gala time with the Dabangg star.

They also make Salman sing English translations of his songs. Later, SS Rajamouli makes Jr NTR and Ram the villains and directs a scene where Alia is the DOP and Salman is the hero. This is followed by Salman greeting the contestants and making them meet the RRR cast and crew. He invites everyone on stage in alphabetical order.

Abhijit Bichukale sings a special song for Salman. The housemates then surprise Salman on the eve of his birthday by performing on his hit songs. After the contestants’ performance, Jr NTR requests Salman to perform on his favourite song Dabangg and they all perform the famous hook step of the song. The RRR cast then celebrates Salman's birthday with a cake before bidding adieu to the audience.

Salman once again meets the housemates and questions them about getting the Ticket To Finale task cancelled. He lauds Rakhi Sawant’s performance in the house and asks others to give it their best shot. Shamita Shetty says Rakhi has been unfair in the task and that they are all frustrated with her. Salman reprimands Shamita for the way she pushed Rakhi in the game and said it was totally wrong. Shamita accepts her mistake. Salman then schools Karan Kundrra for his behaviour this week. Salman points out that Tejasswi Prakash was playing for herself and she was doing the right thing.