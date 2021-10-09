Bigg Boss 15 October 9 Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Pratik, Rakhi Sawant Entertains The Housemates

The October 9 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Salman Khan entering the main stage sporting a grey traditional attire. He shows what events took place after Shamita Shetty became the captain. Shamita is seen assigning household duties. Afsana Khan takes a jibe at Shamita for talking in English being the captain herself.

A fight breaks out between Vishal Kotian and Afsana Khan wherein Vishal asks her to not talk in Punjabi. Afsana goes on to taunt Umar Riaz's profession which does not go down well with him. A verbal spat breaks out between them. Afsana later apologises to Vishal and Shamita Shetty. Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer share a romantic moment. Later the housemates give a Navratri special performance for Salman Khan. Salman asks Tejasswi Prakash to give a highlight of the events that took place over the week.

Salman Khan praises Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash for their commentaries inside the house. Salman shows the entire highlights of the week gone by. The host asks Karan Kundrra about the fiasco surrounding the OTT contestants stealing the map. Vishal, Tejasswi and Karan criticise the game of Pratik Sehejpal and the rest of the OTT contestants. Salman asks Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat about Pratik consciously picking up fights with the Jungle Housemates.

Salman Khan talks about the fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehejpal wherein he schools both the parties. He tells Jay to control his language since he abused Pratik during the fight. Salman also takes a dig at Karan Kundrra for telling that he will pay for the Bigg Boss 15 sets. Salman lashes out at Pratik for breaking the lock while Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. He also criticises Pratik for his argument with Meisha Iyer while she was changing her clothes. Salman also clarifies to Pratik that no one is questioning his intentions and that he is looking like a 'fool.'

Salman Khan also schools Nishant Bhat for not stopping Pratik when he is doing something wrong. He says that Nishant used to give his strong opinions on Bigg Boss OTT but on Bigg Boss 15, he is just trying to cover up Pratik's actions. Salman praises the Jungle Housemates for playing well and also praises Pratik for firing up things. The host tells that Donal Bisht, Meisha Iyer, Vidhi Pandya and Akasa Singh gossip about boys.

Salman Khan jokes about Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer forming an alleged romantic relationship within such a short time of entering the house. Rakhi Sawant enters the main stage. Salman shares a fun banter with her. Rakhi shows a video that takes a dig at Simba Nagpal and Sahil Shroff for not doing anything on the house despite their tall claims. She also shows a video of the 'Biscuit Boys' of the Bigg Boss 15 house. She also shows a video of Afsana Khan's antics. She further shows romance brewing between Ieshaan and Meisha.

Rakhi Sawant shares a funny banter with all the contestants. Rakhi takes a dig at Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal for amping up their game. She makes some of the male contestants dance to the song 'Garmi.' Salman Khan announces the first Sultani Akhada to be between Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. Vidhi becomes the winner of the same. Salman Khan announces that he will announce the name of the contestant who will be eliminated the next day. After his exit, Nishant Bhat can be seen consoling Pratik Sehejpal.

Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash share a fun moment. Simba Nagpal consoles a disappointed Donal Bisht. Donal apologises to all the housemates. Pratik Sehejpal apologises to Jay Bhanushali and they share a hug. The episode ends there.